Nick Takes the Money From Rachel on ‘Bachelor Pad’ Season 3 Finale (2012)

Nick Peterson caused a lot of controversy in 2012 when he opted to keep the $250,000 prize instead of splitting the money with his partner Rachel Truehart during the third and final season of Bachelor Pad.

“My intentions were never to hurt Rachel. It was a game. It’s no different than all the other moves everyone else was making all season. I never lied all season, I never made an enemy. I stayed away, I kept friends with everyone. The goal was to win,” Peterson, who admitted that the pair were planning to split the prize until he saw footage of her trash talking him, told E! News at the time.