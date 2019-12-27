Rozlyn Gets Kicked Off Jake’s Season for Having Relationship With Crew Member (2010)

Rozlyn Papa went on season 14 of The Bachelor to compete for Jake’s heart, but ended up getting the boot after she was accused of having an “inappropriate” relationship with a cameraman.

“There was no making out! Unfortunately, I did not get any out of this big sex scandal that supposedly happened,” Rozlyn said after on local morning show after the episode aired. “If I had known that I was going to get accused of it, maybe I would have gone for it!”