Most Memorable Real Housewives ‘Friends’: Where Are They Now?

Allison DuBois

While the medium didn’t have an official role on RHOBH season 1, she brought more drama to a dinner party at Camille’s home than half of the cast. In addition to writing several books, Allison uploads videos to her YouTube channel and still does psychic readings. As for her relationship with Camille, whose then-husband Kelsey Grammer produced Medium, the NBC drama based on Allison, the two women are no longer in touch.

“She hates me. She thinks it’s all my fault,” Camille dished on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016. “She thinks that I set her up, but I didn’t put the words in her mouth. She came on and said the things she said.”