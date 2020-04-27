Most Memorable Real Housewives ‘Friends’: Where Are They Now?

Dana Wilkey

Kim Richards may have called her Pam, but Dana made a name for herself during season 2 of RHOBH when she revealed her sunglasses were $25,000. While Taylor Armstrong’s pal made a cameo during season 3, she found herself in trouble with the law in 2014 when she was indicted on six charges of fraud by a federal grand jury. According to reports, she struck a plea deal in 2016.

While Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported that Dana had a new fiancé in 2014, Dana appears to be single in 2020. She shares a son with ex-fiancé John Flynn.