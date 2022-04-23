Carlos Valdes (‘The Flash’)

In May 2021, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Valdes and Tom Cavanagh were stepping down from their roles on the show.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” Wallace said in a statement at the time. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”