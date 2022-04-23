Claire Holt (‘The Originals’)

Holt left The Originals in 2014 after playing Rebekah Mikaelson for one season.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a temporary hiatus,” the Australia native said during an appearance at PaleyFest. “I’m taking a little vacation in the sun, but I’m going to return to my New Orleans family. I am so not ready to let go of the Mikaelsons. I hope that there’s many more stories to tell.”

Holt continued to make appearances on The Originals and its spinoff series Legacies.