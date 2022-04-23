Kaylee Bryant (‘Legacies’)

After playing Josie Saltzman from 2018 to 2021, Bryant revealed that she was stepping away from the role.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” the Florida native said in a December 2021 statement. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. [My character] Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”