Madeleine Mantock (‘Charmed’)

The Charmed reboot introduced viewers to Mantock, who later left the series after three seasons.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” she said in a statement in July 2021. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”