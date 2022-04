Marisol Nichols (‘Riverdale’)

Nichols’ departure was announced by Aguirre-Sacasa alongside Ulrich’s. “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors,” the writer told TV Line. “F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”