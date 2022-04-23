Mark Consuelos (‘Riverdale’)

In October 2021, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that Consuelos would no longer appear as Hiram Lodge.

“From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline about the actor’s four-year run on the series. “And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”