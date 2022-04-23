Nathalie Kelley (‘Dynasty’)

After her one-season stint as Cristal, Kelley confirmed that she wasn’t returning to the Dynasty set.

“I haven’t read anything for season 2. I know that I end up with a gunshot wound and in a fire at the end of season 1, and I know that I won’t be filming season 2,” the Unreal alum explained to E! News in June 2018. “I won’t be returning for season 2.”

Ana Brenda Contreras was later cast as Kelley’s replacement — but she also left after one season. Daniella Alonso took over for Contreras in 2019.