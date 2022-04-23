Nick Zano (‘Legends of Tomorrow’)

In March 2022, Zano confirmed that he would not return to the show after playing Nate Heywood for five seasons.

“It’s with a grateful, appreciative, full heart I say goodbye to my Legends family. It’s been the absolute most insane, fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had BUT the time has come for Nate/Steel to say goodbye to the greatest, most loyal, most ride or die, fan base,” the What I Like About You alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “To all my show siblings … the ever-evolving list of talented people, I have our bonds locked in forever, thank you, love you.”