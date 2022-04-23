Nina Dobrev (‘The Vampire Diaries’)

Dobrev announced her exit from the supernatural teen drama after playing Elena Gilbert for six years.

“I’ve just spent the most beautiful weekend on Lake Lanier in Georgia with my own TVD Family, the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries,” the Degrassi alum wrote via Instagram in 2015. “I want to be the first to tell you that it wasn’t just a holiday celebration, it was a goodbye party. I always knew I wanted Elena’s story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime.”

Two years later, Dobrev returned to wrap up Elena’s story during the series finale.