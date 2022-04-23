Ross Butler (‘Riverdale’)

In May 2017, Charles Melton was recast in the role of Reggie after Butler left the series.

“We love what Ross did with the role of Reggie, but because of his commitments to other projects, we couldn’t use him nearly as much as we would have liked,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine. “[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he’s Archie’s rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we’re looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we’re confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best.”