Santino Fontana (‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’)

In 2016, Fontana confirmed that he wouldn’t be coming back as Greg after signing a one-year contract with the series. “It was a really tough decision, and it had a lot to do with my family and my base in New York,” he told Vulture at the time.

Skylar Astin was later recast as Rebecca (Rachel Bloom)’s love interest during season 4.