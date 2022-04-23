Skeet Ulrich (‘Riverdale’)

In February 2020, the Scream star confirmed that he wouldn’t continue playing F.P. Jones on the Archie comic-book inspired series.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich told TVLine in February 2020. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”