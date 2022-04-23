Tom Cavanagh (‘The Flash’)

During an interview with TV Line, Cavanagh gushed about the legacy that his character, Reverse Flash, would leave behind in The Flash universe.

“I think we’re always aware that that guy, the antihero, the guy’s real nemesis is always going to be out there lurking, which allows me to leave the show without completely leaving the show, in a good way,” he said in May 2021. “It’s always a little more heartbreaking to leave a thing that you’ve spent a lot of time doing when you know that it’s game over and you’re not going to see anybody again. This is kind of the best of both worlds, and I’m grateful for that.”