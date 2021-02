Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

Just seven months after meeting, the NBA player and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got engaged in May 2011. Their lavish August wedding was televised months later, however, Kardashian pulled the plug on the marriage just 72 days later. Their tumultuous relationship lasted long after Kardashian filing for divorce, due to Humphries filing for an annulment, claiming their marriage was based on “fraud.” The two officially divorced in April 2013.