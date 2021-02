Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

As seen on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the former spouses, who were married for 25 years, have been at odds over Caitlyn’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she alleges that Kris was well aware of her desire to transition from male to female. Kris’ children have come to her defense, as seen on the reality series, and many of them currently have strained relationships with Caitlyn over the claims about their mother.