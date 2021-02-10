Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola and Jen Harley

During the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, Ronnie and Sammi had one of the longest-running, on-again off-again relationships, which included cheating, screaming, crying and even slapping. The couple continued dating briefly after the show ended, but split for good in 2014 after he cheated again. Sammi did not return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, but the Ronnie drama continued when he came into the house with a seven-months pregnant girlfriend, Jen Harley, at home. During the first week, he grinded on a girl in the club before bringing her home and flirting with her for hours. After the episode aired, Jen and Ronnie got into a physical altercation on Instagram Live and ultimately, called it quits.