Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

The on-and-off couple split for good after nearly a decade together when Disick was spotted cozying up to his ex Chloe Bartoli, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! series has documented the couple from the beginning of their relationship through the birth of their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and has also documented Disick’s struggle with alcohol addiction.