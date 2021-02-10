Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor

The Vanderpump Rules stars publicly bashed each other in the wake of their split when Taylor accused Schroeder of holding him back from his modeling career, among other things.

Shortly after their split, Schroeder opened up about the experience during a January 2013 interview with Bravo online. “Even though I was constantly asking him to grow up, I think he always assumed I would never have the balls to leave and that I’d always still be waiting at home. It was time for me to stop babysitting and focus on myself, and if he ever was going to change, he DID have to see what it was like not to have me,” she said at the time. “It saddens me: I not only lost my boyfriend, I lost my best friend.”