Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Taylor Ford Armstrong and Russell Armstrong

In July 2011, amid a $1.5 million lawsuit against them, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce, claiming allegations of abuse and that the life they portrayed on TV was a fraud. The businessman tragically committed suicide in August of the same year. As seen on the Bravo series and detailed on Taylor’s blog at the time, she developed a drinking problem in the wake of her husband’s death. “I went through about nine months where I was drinking to cope with the pain and the memories. I was drinking to forget, to stop the recurring images in my head, to relax enough to try to sleep at night,” she wrote in February 2013. “I quickly discovered that one glass of wine made it a little easier, two would help me forget, three, four — you get the point.”