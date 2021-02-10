Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs

Ravenel and Dennis’ on-again, off-again relationship was documented during the first four seasons of Southern Charm. The duo, who welcomed two children during the series’ run, had a rocky relationship that often left them fighting in public. After they split, Ravenel accused Dennis of abusing drugs and was granted custody of their children. During season 5 of the Bravo series, Ravenel started dating Jacobs, who referred to Dennis as “just an egg donor.” While the two women did not get along on the show, Ravenel made up with Dennis and she was granted 50/50 custody of their son and daughter. His relationship with Jacobs, however, seemingly ended in August 2018 after season 5 finished airing.