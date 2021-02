T.I., and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Harris filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016 after six years of marriage. The pair married in 2010 and have three children together — Clifford “King” Joseph, Major Philant and Heiress Diana. In September 2017, amid rumors that the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars reconciling, Harris clarified: “We are trying to figure it out one day at a time.”