Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Tom D’Agostino Jr. and Luann de Lesseps

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and businessman announced on August 3, 2017, that they were divorcing after seven months of marriage. The couple’s drama was an ongoing storyline on the Bravo reality series as costars Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill told de Lesseps that there had been rumors of infidelity by D’Agostino. The former Countess also previously forgave D’Agostino after he was spotted kissing another woman prior to their wedding.