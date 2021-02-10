Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

The couple shared the ups and downs of their relationship on Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood from 2007-2011 (the series was originally titled Tori & Dean: Inn Love for its first two seasons). The pair, who wed in 2006, have been public about their marital struggles due to low finances as well as McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. “Communication has been our key,” Spelling, who shares five kids with McDermott, told Us Weekly in May 2017 of repairing their bond. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”