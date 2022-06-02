Ewan McGregor as Christian

When Moulin Rouge premiered, McGregor was already well known for the 1996 film Trainspotting and his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in episode I of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The Scottish actor went on to appear in films including Big Fish (2003), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Birds of Prey (2020). His accolades include a 2018 Golden Globe Award for his dual role as brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy in the third season of Fargo as well as an Emmy Award for his portrayal of the fashion designer Halston in a 2021 Netflix series of the same name.

McGregor married production designer Eve Mavrakis in 1995. The duo share two biological daughters and two adopted daughters: Clara, born in 1996, Esther, born in 2001, Jamyan, born in 2001 and Anouk, born in 2011.

Mavrakis and the Salmon Fishing in the Yemen actor separated in 2017, finalizing their divorce in 2020. In June 2021, McGregor welcomed a son, Laurie, with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he met on the set of Fargo in 2016. The pair began dating in 2017 and wed in April 2022.