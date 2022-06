Jim Broadbent as Harold Zidler

After receiving a BAFTA Film Award for Moulin Rouge, Broadbent went on to appear in films including Hot Fuzz (2007), Another Year (2010) and Cloud Atlas (2012). The English actor played Horace Slughorn in the Harry Potter film series and Archmaester Ambrose in Game of Thrones.

Broadbent has been married to painter and former theatre designer Anastasia Lewis since 1987.