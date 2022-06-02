John Leguizamo as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

After Moulin Rouge, Leguizamo appeared in films including Collateral Damage (2002), Righteous Kill (2008) and John Wick (2014). His television work includes the Netflix thriller Bloodline and the Spike TV drama series The Kill Point.

The Colombian-born actor has also done voice work, most notably as Sid the Sloth in the Ice Age film series and as Bruno in the 2021 animated musical movie Encanto.

In 1994, the Super Mario Bros. actor married actress Yelba Osorio but they divorced two years later. In 2003, he married Justine Maurer, who was a costume designer for the 1993 film Carlito’s Way in which Leguzamo appeared. The couple have two children: Allegra, born in 1999, and Ryder, born in 2000.