Kylie Minogue as The Green Fairy

Australian singer and songwriting Minogue has continued to release music and tour since her appearance in Moulin Rouge. Her tenth studio album, “X,” released in 2007, won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

Although Minogue never married, she spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Paul Solomons, in February 2022.

“I don’t have a traditional setup when it comes to my relationship,” the singer said. “I don’t have the white picket fence life. We are in a very good space and we cherish that right now.”