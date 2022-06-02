Nicole Kidman as Satine

In 2003, two years after Moulin Rouge was released, Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of writer Virginia Woolf in The Hours

In addition to a successful film career, the Australian and American actress also excelled in television. In 2017, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies. The Eyes Wide Shut star also starred in the 2021 Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers.

Kidman married actor Tom Cruise in 1990, who she met on the set of their film Days of Thunder. The pair adopted two children together during their marriage: Isabella, born in 1992 and Connor, born in 1995. The Mission Impossible star filed for divorce in February 2001 and the marriage ended later that year.

In 2012, the Undoing actress spoke to DuJour magazine about how the divorce affected her. “It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system. We were in a bubble, just the two of us. We became very dependent on one another,” she said at the time.

Kidman was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz before she married Keith Urban in June 2006. The actress and musician share two children: Sunday, born in 2008, and Faith, born in 2010.