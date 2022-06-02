Richard Roxburgh as The Duke of Monroth

Roxburgh went on to achieve a feat that he shares with Orson Welles alone — playing the three iconic characters Sherlock Holmes (The Hound of the Baskervilles), Professor Moriarty (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Count Dracula (Van Helsing). In November 2010, the Australian actor co-created and starred in the ABC1 television series Rake.

Roxburgh has been married to actress and opera singer Silvia Colloca since 2004. The pair met on the set of Van Helsing that same year, playing Count Dracula and his bride. They have three children together: Raphael, born in 2007, Miro, born in 2010 and Luna, born in 2017.