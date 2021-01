Game of Thrones

The HBO fantasy drama suffered from several goofs over the years, including a water bottle and phone charger making it into scenes. The most viral mistake was the 2019 Starbucks cup fail, which sparked responses from both HBO and Starbucks. “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” the premium network said at the time, while the beverage company tweeted, “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink.”