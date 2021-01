Modern Family

After the viral Game of Thrones Starbucks cup moment, Eric Stonestreet called out a mistake featured on Modern Family. He posted a photo of a cameraman hidden in the bushes, writing, “Guys. Guys!! Everyone is freaking [out] and being so critical of #got for having a coffee cup in a shot, but look, it happens to the best of us. Once, we had a CAMERA OPERATOR in one of our shots!”