Pics Movie and TV Mistakes: Bridgerton’s Historical Mishaps, Game of Thrones’ Viral Coffee Moment and More By Dory Jackson January 28, 2021 YouTube 12 11 / 12 Quantum of Solace The 2008 James Bond film featured an extra pretending to sweep behind star Daniel Craig. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News