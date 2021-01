The Wizard of Oz

As Dorothy (Judy Garland), the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) and the Tin Man (Jack Haley) sang “We’re Off to See the Wizard” in the 1939 classic, a shadowy figure could be seen in the trees in the background. Some fans spread a dark conspiracy that one of the munchkins in the film had hung himself on set, but it was really a large bird that managed to sneak into the frame.