‘Amelie’

Amélie: A New Musical, which was based on Audrey Tautou’s 2001 cult classic flick, opened on Broadway in April 2017. The show starred Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo as Amélie, who leaves her quiet suburban life to make it in the bustling metropolis of Paris. The show closed in May 2017 after 27 previews and 56 post-opening performances.