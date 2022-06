‘American Psycho’

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa penned the 2016 Broadway musical following a similar premise as Christian Bale’s 2000 horror flick about serial killer Patrick Bateman. The production, which starred Benjamin Walker, ran from March to June 2016. The musical first premiered in the West End starring the likes of The Crown alum Matt Smith and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.