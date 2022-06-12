‘Beetlejuice’

Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton’s kooky film of the same name, opened on a Broadway stage in April 2019 starring Alex Brightman as the iconic demon. The musical also featured Sophia Anne Caruso as teenager Lydia, who is obsessed with the whole “being dead thing” after moving into a haunted house with her overbearing parents. Despite earning eight Tony nods, Beetlejuice eventually closed in April 2020 amid the pandemic shutdown. Two years later, the production reopened at the Marquis Theatre. (It initially ran at the Winter Garden Theatre before Hugh Jackman’s The Music Man began previews there in early 2022.)