‘Moulin Rouge!’

Baz Luhrmann’s romantic jukebox movie musical served as inspiration for the Great White Way upon its July 2019 opening. The show, which won 10 Tony Awards, features more than 55 pop songs in its repertoire, from Lorde’s “Royals” to Madonna’s “Material Girl.” The show continued to run after Tony winner Aaron Tveit left his role of Christian in May 2022.