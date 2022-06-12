‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

The 1993 movie, which starred Robin Williams in the titular role, was transformed into a stage show in March 2020 shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit NYC. Much like the film, the musical sees unemployed actor Chris Hilliard dress up as a Scottish nanny in order to stay in his kids’ life after his divorce. The production featured Rob McClure as the Hillard family’s housekeeper and reopened in April 2022 after Broadway returned post-shutdown. McClure’s performance earned him a coveted 2022 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.