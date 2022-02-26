Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman’ Trilogy

In the movie Batman Begins, Katie Holmes played Rachel Dawes, who was significant to the storyline and a main character in Bruce Wayne’s life. She did not accept the role for the sequel, so Holmes was then replaced by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

“Katie wasn’t available for the role, which I wasn’t very happy about, but these things happen, and I was very, very fortunate that Maggie was able to take it over,” Nolan told Business Insider in 2016.

There was no malice with this recast, as Gyllenhaal reached out to Holmes to ask for her blessing prior to taking the role, according to the outlet.