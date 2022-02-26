The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

Negative publicity resulted in Johnny Depp being asked not to return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Warner Bros. requested his resignation from the role days after he lost a libel suit in the U.K. The actor sued a tabloid for defamation in 2018 after he was called a “wife beater” amid his tumultuous legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp posted via Instagram.

Mads Mikkelsen replaced Depp as Grindelwald for the third film, but the recast did not cost the Pirates of the Caribbean alum his multi-million dollar paycheck. He still received $16 million after his exit, per The Hollywood Reporter.