The ‘Halloweentown’ Franchise

With three Disney Channel Halloweentown movies under her belt playing the lead character Marnie Piper, Kimberly J. Brown was disappointed to be replaced by Sara Paxton in Return to Halloweentown, the fourth and final film in the series. The assumption that the change was made due to scheduling conflicts was discredited in a YouTube video Brown released in 2018 to address the issue.

Brown dispels the rumor that she was replaced due to a scheduling conflict. She explained in the vlog, “Some people asked me or heard that I was working at the time, which was not the case at the time. I was available and ready to do it and talked to them about possibly doing it but Disney decided to go in a different direction and recast the role.”

The actor added she was “bummed” because she “obviously loved the character.” Brown did not condemn Paxton in any way. She only discussed Disney’s actions during Return to Halloweentown’s development.

However, Halloweentown creator Sheri Singer recalled a different story, claiming to E! News that Disney and the actress’ reps couldn’t agree on a deal for Brown to return for Halloweentown 4. As a result, Paxton was cast as Marnie in the fourth movie.