The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fresh off an Oscar nomination for his role in Hustle & Flow, Terrence Howard was cast as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, Tony Stark’s sidekick in 2008’s Iron Man. Although playing a supporting role, Howard was being paid six times more than Robert Downey. Jr, according to CBR. Downey was a risky casting decision at the time as the actor’s substance abuse issues and prison stint made studios hesitant.

Hugely successful, the first Iron Man film grossed almost $600 million across global box office in 2008. However, the 2010 sequel found the role recast with Don Cheadle. During a monthly appearance on Bravo’s late-night chat show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Howard responded to a call-in question about the recasting of his role, “We did a three-picture deal, so that means that you did the deal ahead of time. It was going to be a certain amount for the first one, a certain amount for the second one, a certain amount for the third.”

“They came to me with the second and said, ‘Look, we will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you,” he continued.

The following day, NBC’s Today reported that instead of paying Howard the contracted amount of $8 million for Iron Man 2, Marvel offered him $1 million.

The salary discrepancy caused Howard to walk away from the sequel and opened the door for Cheadle as his replacement in future movies and tv series. The Black Monday actor is still playing Rhodey in the MCU more than a decade later.