The ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ Franchise

National Lampoon’s classic Vacation series includes four films that star Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo as Clark and Ellen Griswold. In each of the four movies, their children, Rusty and Audrey are played by different actors.

The original Vacation featured Anthony Michael Hall as Rusty and Dana Barron as Audrey. When Hall declined to return for the sequel, the decision to recast both children was made. Subsequently, Rusty was played by Jason Lively, Johnny Galecki and Ethan Embry and Audrey was played by Dana Hill, Juliette Lewis and Marisol Nichols in the second, third and fourth films, respectively. In 2015’s Vacation revival movie, Ed Helms and Leslie Mann played the adult siblings.

By changing the actors playing Clark’s kids in each movie, it became a running joke in the series. It was incorporated into a gag in the fourth Vacation film when Clark tells his kids he “hardly recognizes them anymore” before freezing on their faces.

Since the focus of the movies is Clark’s efforts to reconnect with his teenagers, the recasting of his children is another way to poke fun at his shortcomings as a family man.