The ‘To All the Boys I Loved Before’ Franchise

In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, John Ambrose McClaren was played by Jordan Fisher instead of Jordan Burtchett, who was in the first film.

The TATBILB filmmakers gave no explanation for why there was a replacement, but producer Mark Kaplan shared his excitement about the new addition. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing,” Kaplan shared. “There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

Burtchett hasn’t said much about the situation, but he shared his gratitude in an emotional Instagram post in March 2019.

“I am here to express just how much I appreciate you. So thank you for the support and love you show me,” he wrote to his fans. “You have my heart fam and I’m excited for where the future adventures will lead us.”