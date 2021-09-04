Movies

Movies That Were Turned Into TV Shows Over the Years: ‘Clueless,’ ‘Scream’ and More

By
Movies That Were Turned Into TV Shows Over the Years: 'Clueless,' 'Scream' and More
Scream Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock
22
18 / 22
podcast

‘Scream’

The horror film series got a new life on MTV in 2015 before airing its third and final season in 2019.

 

Back to top