Movies Movies That Were Turned Into TV Shows Over the Years: ‘Clueless,’ ‘Scream’ and More By Eliza Thompson 4 hours ago Scream Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock 22 18 / 22 ‘Scream’ The horror film series got a new life on MTV in 2015 before airing its third and final season in 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News