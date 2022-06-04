Top 5

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Best Musical Moment

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

